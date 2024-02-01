(MENAFN- The Conversation) Early Years Assessment Expert (Senior Research Fellow 1)

The Australian Council for Educational Research (ACER) is one of the world's leading educational research and development organisations. Originally established in Australia as an independent, not-for-profit organisation, ACER now has offices in Australia, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, UAE and the UK.

An exciting opportunity has arisen at ACER Australia for an early years (3-year-olds to end of primary) assessment expert. The successful applicant will have the following expertise:



specialisation in oral language and literacy development, and early reading development

a deep understanding of current best practice in early childhood, preschool education, and primary years of schooling, both in Australia and internationally, including familiarity with early years curricula, pedagogy and evaluation strategies

expert knowledge and understanding of how to evaluate children's learning effectively, including designing and reviewing assessment-related materials such as learning progressions and assessment frameworks

ability to work collaboratively with educators in diverse settings and encourage inclusive practices an holistic approach to promoting young children's development including a sound understanding of executive function and social emotional wellbeing.

A major part of the role will involve leading on key aspects in the design and development of assessment-related elements of large early years projects for various national and international clients as well as ACER's own assessments. The successful applicant will have a post graduate degree (or equivalent experience) related to effective educational practice in the early years. They will have high-level organisational and project management skills with extensive experience taking a lead role in the conceptualisation and management of early years learning evaluation projects. They will be able to think creatively in the development of innovative early years assessments and related materials.

The successful applicant will have excellent collaborative leadership skills and the ability to communicate effectively with diverse audiences. The ability to write creatively, logically and clearly, including writing project reports, is essential, as is the ability to monitor project-based teams and ensure all work meets deadlines and is within budget. Applicants will have excellent IT skills ideally with experience developing or working with computer-based assessment and online learning tools.

There are two positions available which are being advertised at different classifications / job grades to reflect differences in the nature and extent of candidates' expertise that is required.

General Information

The position is full time and offered on a 12-month, fixed-term basis with the possibility of subsequent ongoing employment.

This position may be based at any of ACER's offices located in Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, Adelaide or Perth. Salary is within the range $144,070 - $159,235 per annum (plus 11% ACER contribution to superannuation).

For a copy of the full position description and details of how to apply, please visit our website at

Applications close on Monday 12 February at 5 pm (AEST).

As part of the selection process, applicants will be assessed on their ability to write and review test questions and their knowledge of assessment.

This position is only open to people who are already able to work in Australia.

Our commitment to equity, diversity, access and inclusion

We recognise the value of equity and diversity in the workplace and the strength that a supportive and inclusive culture brings to the organisation and to individuals. We are dedicated to attracting, retaining and developing our people using inclusive practices.