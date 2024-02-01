(MENAFN- The Conversation) Collaborate closely with leaders to shape the financial future of the Faculty of Fine Arts and Music, building strong stakeholder relationships.

Job no: 0051914

Location: Southbank / Parkville

Role type: Full-time; Continuing

Department: Chief Financial Officer Group

Salary: UOM 8 – $115,137-$124,622 p.a. plus 17% super



Support the growth of the CFO Group, fostering a culture of continuous improvement

Translate complex financial data into actionable insights, driving informed decision-making. Brilliant benefits and a flexible hybrid work environment!

About the Role

In this dynamic role, you'll be a key collaborator, working closely with leaders in the Faculty of Fine Arts and Music who hold significant financial responsibilities to support strategic and operational success. Building strong and enduring stakeholder relationships will be at the heart of your mission, fostering trust and open communication.

Operating within an integrated business partnering framework, you'll be instrumental in optimising financial performance, ensuring resource allocation efficiency, and delivering valuable financial insights to inform decision-making. The upcoming ERP implementation will allow your strong problem-solving, continuous improvement, and influencing skills to be at the forefront during this critical time of finance transformation. In return, we offer specified training programs, fostering career growth in a supportive work environment!

Your responsibilities will include:



Finance Business Partnering: Be a highly credible and trusted financial advisor, ensuring financial resources are allocated efficiently and effectively in support of strategic and operational goals. Financial Analysis and Insights: Utilise data and metrics for timely, accurate, and insightful financial analysis. Identify performance drivers, opportunities, risks, and implications for the outlook, and implement relevant solutions.

Who we are looking for

We're looking for an experienced Finance Business Partner with strong data visualisation and“storytelling” skills to simplify intricate data into actionable insights. You'll possess exceptional written and verbal communication abilities, enabling you to provide clear and concise outputs from in-depth financial analysis, and facilitating informed decision-making. Additionally, you'll excel in time management, independently prioritising tasks, and delivering high-quality results amidst competing demands. Your ability to respectfully and collaboratively challenge the status quo, with a solution orientated and positive outlook, advanced analytical proficiency, and the capacity to thrive in fast-paced environments will set you apart in this role.

You will also have:



Chartered Accountant (CA), Certified Practising Accountant (CPA), Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA) qualifications; relevant finance/accounting degree, or equivalent experience and training.

Knowledge of financial planning and associated processes (e.g. budgeting, Forecasting) in complex environments

Demonstrated ability and passion to work closely with stakeholders to develop a deep understanding of the business you support. Experience in and ability to identify and implement continuous improvement and efficiencies.

For further information regarding responsibilities and requirements please refer to the attached PD.

This role requires current valid work rights for Australia.

Your new team – Chief Financial Officer Group

The Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Group provides financial expertise and leadership to ensure the University remains financially sustainable in the short and long term. It does this by:



Developing and implementing financial strategy;

Allocating financial resources efficiently and effectively to strategic and operational goals;

Monitoring, analysing and assessing financial and business performance and position;

Highlighting risks and opportunities and recommending or implementing actions;

Ensuring value for money in commercial dealings; and Ensuring compliance with relevant financial legislation and obligations.

What we offer you!

In addition, we offer the opportunity to be part of a vibrant community and enjoy a range of benefits including generous leave provisions, salary packaging, health and well-being services, and discounts on graduate courses. For more information check out our benefits page!

The University of Melbourne

We're tightly connected with the community, both at home and abroad. We take pride in our people, who all contribute to our mission to benefit society through the transformative impact of education and research. Discover more via our website and stay connected with our stories and people on LinkedIn .

Be yourself

The University of Melbourne values the unique backgrounds, experiences, and contributions that each person brings to our community and welcomes and celebrates diversity. First Nations people, those identifying as LGBTQIA+, parents, carers, people of all ages, abilities, and genders, and people of diverse ethnicity, nationality, and faith are encouraged to apply. Our aim is to create a workforce that reflects the diversity of the community in which we live. For more information please visit our Diversity and Inclusion page.

We are dedicated to ensuring barrier free and inclusive practices to recruit the most talented candidates. If you require reasonable adjustments, please contact Kim Groizard at [email protected] , with an email containing your name and contact details for a confidential discussion. Please ensure your email is titled "Reasonable Adjustments Request".

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Applicants

We aspire to be the University of choice for Indigenous Australians, with unprecedented investment to attract, nurture, and retain Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander students and staff. Tangible support through a range of programs and initiatives will ensure that you personally succeed and flourish while at the University of Melbourne.

For further information, including our 2023-2027 Indigenous strategy please visit -reconciliation/murmuk-djerring

Join Us!

If you feel this role is right for you, please apply with the following documents:



Resume Cover Letter outlining your interest and experience

Please note that you are not required to respond to the selection criteria in the Position Description.

If you have any questions regarding the recruitment process, please feel free to contact Ivanka via email at [email protected] , ensuring that you include the Position Number and the Job Title as the subject. Please do not share your application to this email address.

Applications close: Wednesday 14 February 2024 11:55 PM Australian Eastern Daylight Time (AEDT)

Position Description: Finance Business Partner UOM8 Dec 2023