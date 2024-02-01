(MENAFN- The Conversation) Expressions of interest are sought for the position of Inspector-General of Animal Welfare and Live Animal Exports (IGAWLAE).



The Australian Government established the office of the Inspector-General of Live Animal Exports (IGLAE) in 2019. The Inspector-General of Live Animal Exports Amendment (Animal Welfare) Act 2023 renamed the IGLAE as the IGAWLAE and expanded its functions to include increased oversight, accountability and transparency for animal welfare of exported livestock. This is in addition to its existing main function to review the conduct of livestock export officials in relation to the export of livestock, provide recommendations for overall system improvements and publish a report on each review.

The successful candidate will be a dedicated and independent person with:



qualifications and experience in relevant veterinary science, auditing, regulatory or systems assessment disciplines (qualifications include a relevant degree from an Australian tertiary institution or a comparable overseas qualification recognised in Australia)

an understanding of the key elements that underpin animal welfare and the regulation of sectors such as the export of livestock, including certification and approval processes, monitoring, investigations, compliance and reporting

an understanding of the essential ingredients required to promote the strong capability and positive culture for a regulator of livestock exports and associated animal welfare outcomes

an appreciation of the public interest in strong assurance for high animal welfare outcomes from this regulated activity

an ability to publicly represent the role and office of Inspector-General with key stakeholders and more widely

an ability to negotiate, liaise and communicate effectively an ability to prepare accurate, coherent and concise reporting on regulatory system issues.





The Inspector-General will be appointed on a part-time basis. Fees, allowances and entitlements will be paid to the Inspector-General in accordance with the Remuneration Tribunal determination which can be found at go . The relevant determination remains the determination pertaining to the IGLAE noting that a process to obtain a determination for the office of the IGAWLAE is in progress.



For further information about the positions and/or selection process, please contact Mr Angel Marina on (02) 6272 3516.



Applications close 11pm AEDT 25 February 2024 .