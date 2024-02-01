(MENAFN- The Conversation)



Full time, Continuing / Teaching and Research (Research-only for the first three years)

Located at Melbourne (Bundoora) Campus Academic Level D or Level E (Depending on qualifications and experience)

About the Position

This position represents an exciting opportunity for an outstanding research leader to join a dynamic school. The successful candidate will lead La Trobe's research addressing how information about the provision, social context, and reception of health news and information are evolving across the public sphere at a time when such information is increasingly consequential for citizens and society.

The successful candidate will bring an outstanding record of national and international achievement in research, strategic thinking, and demonstrable experience leading and inspiring teams in an innovative environment. You will lead a program of work that will build expertise and research opportunities both within the School of Humanities and Social Sciences' Flagship Research Area of 'Cultures of Health and Wellbeing' and, through collaboration, across the university's many health-related disciplines, research centres and the newly-launched Care Economy Research Institute to deliver high quality research outcomes as well as driving cross-university and industry collaborations.

This will be a research-only appointment for the first three years before reverting to a continuing teaching-and-research position after that time.

Duties at this level include:



Collaborating with other LTU staff across diverse disciplines, including health sciences, media, anthropology and sociology, and relevant institutes and research centres whose research is engaged with understanding the role that health communication plays in social equity.

Developing and leading a research agenda in the area of health communication and society that will result in major external grant income from a range of sources.

Consolidating our network of EMCR researchers engaged with health and wellbeing-related research, providing them with experience to develop, lead and participate in a broad range of research projects.

Developing strategic partnerships, both nationally and internationally, that are aligned with the university's research themes, in particular: 'Social Change & Equity', 'Healthy People, Families and Communities', and 'Understanding & Preventing Disease'.

Developing opportunities for industry PhDs. Becoming a voice in national and/or international public debates about the ways that health information is communicated and understood.

Skills and knowledge required for the position:





PhD or equivalent accreditation recognised by the University.

Proven commitment to the highest quality teaching in related discipline or professional fields, including evidence of leadership in teaching and curriculum development at postgraduate levels.

Distinguished record of nationally and/or internationally recognised research, with evidence of the highest quality and/or impact. Where relevant, evidence of citations and journal rankings should be given. Evidence of achievement in fostering and supporting research teams, a research culture and in mentoring early career staff.

Please refer to the Position Descriptions for other duties, skills and experience required for this position.

Benefits



17% employer contributed superannuation

On site child care facilities

Flexible work arrangements Discounts for staff and their family members to study a range of La Trobe courses

How to apply

Closing date: By Sunday 25th February, 2024 at 11:55pm.

Position Enquiries: Professor Lawrie Zion, Associate Dean, Research and Industry Engagement, School of Humanities and Social Sciences. Email: [email protected] .

Recruitment Enquiries: Vicki Stavrou, Senior Talent Acquisition Business Partner, Email: [email protected] , Phone: (03) 9479 5191.

Please submit an online application ONLY and include the following documents:



Cover letter;

An up-to-date resume; and A separate document addressing the Key Selection Criteria which is located in the position description.

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Applicants

We welcome and strongly encourage applications from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.

La Trobe University is committed to creating a diverse and inclusive workforce. We take an intersectional approach by actively supporting and encouraging people of all backgrounds and abilities to submit an application and aim to ensure that the recruitment and employee experience is as accessible and inclusive as possible. Flexibility in interview format will be offered to shortlisted candidates.

Why La Trobe:



Develop your career at an innovative, global university where you'll collaborate with community and industry to create impact.

Enjoy working on our inspiring and stunning campuses – the perfect hub for industry, students and academics Help transform the lives of students, partners and communities now and in future

All La Trobe University employees are bound by the Working with Children Act 2005. If you are successful, you will be required to hold a valid Victorian Employee Working with Children Check prior to commencement .

La Trobe's Cultural Qualities:

Additional Application Instructions Interested parties are encouraged to submit an online application to the attention of Vicki Stavrou, Senior Talent Acquisition Business Partner, Email: [email protected] .