Qatar National Library Forum Promotes Teaching Of Qatari History

Doha, Qatar: In a significant move to promote the teaching of Qatari history, Qatar National Library hosted a forum, the first event of its kind in the country.

The forum, 'Teaching and Learning Qatari History' served as a platform for sharing insights into different facets of public education, with a specific focus on imparting knowledge about Qatari history and heritage to both the general public and school students. It emphasised the crucial role of educational curricula in nurturing a sense of national identity.

On the second day, the seminar brought together academics and experts along with representative from the Shura Council, Ministry of Education and Higher Education, and Qatar Foundation to discuss the significance of national history as a key element of Qatari identity.

Minister of State and President of Qatar National Library, H E Dr. Hamad bin Abdulaziz Al Kawari said development of any society is linked to its history and adding,“We can't face the future without it.”

“A person without history is unlikely to shape the present or build the future tomorrow,” he added.

Al Kawari appreciated the participation of the Ministry of Education and Higher Education, Qatar Foundation and the Shura Council in the forum which contributes to achieving the Qatar National Vision by providing citizens and residents insights into the country's history.

A member of the Shura Council, H E Khalid bin Ghanim Al Maadheed empahsised that the as the world goes through radical changes, the forum on 'Teaching and Learning Qatari History' is significant as it promotes history and Qatari identity.

“My participation in the forum sheds light on the concept of identity as well as its apparent and deep-rooted components and pillars, including the shared history of the people of Qatar, while emphasising the need to write history relying on primary sources, such as our collective memory, or manuscripts and documents.

“These sources have a significant impact on the formation of our identity and social self-awareness,” he said.

Experts also discussed the importance of educational curricula and collaborative efforts to advance history education.

School students performed Qatari traditional songs and the forum concluded with an awards ceremony, recognising the winners of a student poster competition on documenting Qatari history and heritage.