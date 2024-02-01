Meteorology Department Warns Of Thundery Rain Associated With Strong Wind

(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Doha, Qatar: The Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report, warning of thundery rain associated with strong wind at places at times.
Weather inshore tonight until 6:00 am on Thursday will be partly cloudy to cloudy with chance of scattered rain maybe thundery at times.
Offshore, it will be partly cloudy to cloudy with scattered rain, thundery at times, the report added, warning of thundery rain associated with strong wind and high sea.
Wind inshore will be mainly northeasterly 05 to 15 knot reaches 25 knot with thundery at times.
Offshore, it will be mainly northwesterly to northeasterly 05 to 15 knot gusting to 25 knot during thundery rain.
Visibility will be 04 to 09/03 kilometers or less at places with thundery rain.
Sea state inshore will be 1 to 2 feet rises to 5 feet during thundery rain.
Offshore will be 2 to 4 feet rises to 8 feet during thundery rain.
