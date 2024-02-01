Al Muraikhi Meets Hungarian Minister

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs H E Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi met yesterday with Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary H E Peter Szijjarto, who is currently visiting the country. The meeting discussed aspects of bilateral cooperation.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.