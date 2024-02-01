Meeting Of GCC Airport Security Officials Concludes

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The 37th meeting of the Airport Security Officials Committee of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries concluded yesterday, headed by the State of Qatar. The State of Qatar was represented in the two-day virtual meeting by the Director of the Airport Security Department Colonel Khamis Mohammed Al Muraikhi. The meeting discussed ways to enhance cooperation between the GCC countries in the field of airport security, exchange experiences as well as review security experiences in this field.