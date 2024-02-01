Qatar University Signs Letter Of Intent For Academic Cooperation With Embassy Of Panama

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar University (QU) and the Embassy of the Republic of Panama to the State of Qatar signed a letter of intent for academic cooperation, aiming to establish specific QU scholarship schemes and reciprocal scholarships at Panamanian institutions, and to promote mutual understanding, academic collaboration, cultural and personnel exchanges.

The letter was signed by QU President Dr. Omar Al Ansari and Ambassador of Panama to Qatar, H E Musa Asvat.

Dr. Al Ansari noted that the agreement aims to attract high performing students, mostly from humanities, for QU's master's and PhD programmes in accordance with the requirements of QU.

He also stressed that he hoped the two parties would be able to work together to attract students, who would be an added value to the programmes in general as QU is keen to enhance cooperation with Latin American countries through its programmes.

In a statement, Ambassador Asvat noted that Panama students are typically eager to find opportunities abroad.

“On behalf of the Republic of Panama, I am delighted to sign this agreement with Qatar University which will give the opportunity for outstanding students from Panama to study in this prestigious University. It is our intention to encourage cooperation between our countries and this is definitely a good start.”