Ooredoo Honoured With Plug & Play Corporate Innovation Award 2023

Doha, Qatar: Ooredoo, Qatar's leading telecommunications company, has been honoured with the 2023 Corporate Innovation Award at the three-day Plug & Play Winter Summit in Silicon Valley in December, which showcased the latest tech and AI trends and attracted over 3,000 attendees and 300 ground-breaking startups across 19 categories.

The Qatari telecom giant received the accolade for its success in developing notable projects and initiatives that have propelled it towards advancements in the telecoms and related fields.

The Ooredoo and Plug & Play partnership centres around expanding business and tech acumen which has seen them work with Quantive on a successful digital platform that is now enhancing Ooredoo's management processes to build, monitor and report KPIs and improve its CXO and BU scorecard frameworks.

Ooredoo received the Plug & Play Corporate Award for its Internet of Things (IoT) initiatives, and the company continues to pursue new evolutions in its diverse portfolio of tech investments across network and sustainable smart application inventions.