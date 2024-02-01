Qatar Chairs 13Th Meeting Of IOFS Executive Council

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar, represented by Director of the Food Security Department at the Ministry of Municipality and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Islamic Organization for Food Security (IOFS) Dr. Masoud Jarallah Al Marri, chaired the 13th meeting of the executive council of IOFS in the presence of several members of the states and IOFS officials.

During the meeting, Al Marri highlighted Qatar's efforts devoted to advancing the agriculture sector and achieving food security for its citizens and residents through upgrading the second national strategy for food security 2024-2030, which includes rolling out new projects and initiatives that primarily aim to achieve food security in collaboration with the private sector to draw on the domestic product in alignment with the Qatar National Vision 2030 to achieve self-sufficiency.

The meeting touched upon an array of topics, chief amongst which was the follow-up on the execution of the 6th General Assembly of IOFS held in Qatar last October, in addition to discussing the IOFS action plan for 2024 and endorsing the general budget accordingly, as well as adopt the upgraded structure of the IOFS General-Secretariat to cope with the requirements of achieving the strategy that has been approved during the recent convention of IOFS General Assembly.

During the meeting, the General Secretariats workflow system was adopted in line with the global requirements of international organizations.

In addition, Chairman of the Executive Council of IOFS Dr. Al Marri implemented the decision of the 6th General Assembly of IOFS by signing the contract of the IOFS Director General who has been elected for a four-year term in office.

The member states that participated in the the13th meeting of the executive council of IOFS, were namely: the State of Qatar (Chair), the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the Republic of Cameroon, and the Republic of Tajikistan.