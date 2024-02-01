Qatar, UN Officials Discuss Catastrophic Humanitarian Conditions In Gaza Strip

(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the United Nations H E Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif Al Thani met with UN Under-Secretary-General and Senior Humanitarian and Reconstruction Coordinator for Gaza Sigrid Kaag at the Permanent Mission's headquarters in New York. The meeting discussed ways to alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian people amidst the catastrophic humanitarian conditions in Gaza Strip, and cooperation with the UN to facilitate the delivery of sufficient humanitarian aid to the affected citizens.
