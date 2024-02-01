Flower Festival Begins Today At Expo 2023

(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
The Peninsula
Doha, Qatar: With the participation of a number of local farms, a flower festival will begin today at Farmers' Market of Expo 2023 Doha.
The three day event, from February 1 to 3, 2024 will receive visitors from 3pm to 8pm, Ministry of Municipality has announced.
This is part of a series of festivals which is being organised by the Agricultural Affairs Department of the Ministry to increase the footfall of customers at the Farmers' Market. A number of festivals like honey and fruits were held in the previous weeks.
MENAFN01022024000063011010ID1107796121
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.