Flower Festival Begins Today At Expo 2023

Doha, Qatar: With the participation of a number of local farms, a flower festival will begin today at Farmers' Market of Expo 2023 Doha.

The three day event, from February 1 to 3, 2024 will receive visitors from 3pm to 8pm, Ministry of Municipality has announced.

This is part of a series of festivals which is being organised by the Agricultural Affairs Department of the Ministry to increase the footfall of customers at the Farmers' Market. A number of festivals like honey and fruits were held in the previous weeks.