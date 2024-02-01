               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Flower Festival Begins Today At Expo 2023


2/1/2024 4:02:11 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: With the participation of a number of local farms, a flower festival will begin today at Farmers' Market of Expo 2023 Doha.

The three day event, from February 1 to 3, 2024 will receive visitors from 3pm to 8pm, Ministry of Municipality has announced.

This is part of a series of festivals which is being organised by the Agricultural Affairs Department of the Ministry to increase the footfall of customers at the Farmers' Market. A number of festivals like honey and fruits were held in the previous weeks.

