Earthquake Today: 4.1 Magnitude Quake Strikes Gujarat's Kachchh

- Live Mint) "A 4.1 magnitude earthquake has hit Gujarat's Kachchh district, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said to the NCS, tremors were felt at 08:06:39 Indian Standard Time (IST) and the depth of the quake was recorded at 15 km. NCS is the nodal agency of the Government of India for monitoring of earthquake activity in the country Read: Ayodhya Ram Mandir designed to withstand once-in-2,500-year quake: StudyTaking to X (formerly Twitter), it wrote, \"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.1, Occurred on 01-02-2024, 08:06:39 IST, Lat: 24.27 & Long: 70.21, Depth: 15 km, Region: Kachchh Gujarat, India.\"
Earlier on Tuesday, an earthquake of magnitude 3.4 on the Richter scale was recorded in Leh, Ladakh.(More details awaited)
