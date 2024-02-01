Centre Slashes ATF Prices By ₹1,221 Per Kl In Delhi Ahead Of Budget 2024

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The central government took a significant step on February 1 by reducing jet fuel or aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices by ₹1,221 per kilolitre in the national capital, just ahead of the eagerly awaited Interim Budget. This marks the fourth consecutive monthly cut in jet fuel prices, according to a report by The Economic Times Read | Oil prices extends over 1% drop on China economic headwinds ahead of US Fed verdict; Brent at $81/bblFollowing the latest adjustment, ATF prices for domestic airlines are now at ₹1,00,772.17 per kilolitre in Delhi, ₹1,09,797.33 per kilolitre in Kolkata, ₹94,246.00 per kilolitre in Mumbai, and ₹1,04,840.19 per kilolitre in Chennai, the report added Read | IndiGo waives fuel charges following ATF price cutsThese revised prices will come into effect from February 1. The reduction in jet fuel prices, constituting 40 per cent of an airline's operating cost, is expected to alleviate the financial strain on airlines, as per the report Read | UP's lower tax on jet fuel to give a boost to Delhi-NCR's second airportIn addition, the cost of liquified petroleum gas (LPG) has seen an increase of ₹14, particularly affecting the 19-kilogramme commercial LPG gas cylinders, according to the report Read | The U.S. Is Spoiled by Cheap Canadian Oil. That's About to ChangeThis upward adjustment in LPG prices is likely to impact various sectors and businesses relying on commercial LPG for their operations state-owned Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) follow a monthly revision system, adjusting cooking gas and ATF prices on the 1st of each month based on the average international price from the previous month, the report added is a developing story, keep checking for further updates.

