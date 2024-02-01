FM Nirmala Sitharaman Dons Blue-Cream Saree To Present Interim Budget 2024

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who is known for her attraction towards Indian textiles, opted for a blue-cream saree on Budget Day that will be presented today at 11 am in Parliament. As per Hindustan Times report, the finance minister wore a tussar saree 2024 Live UpdatesLast year, the finance minister had worn a traditional temple border saree. Since she took over as the Finance Minister in 2019, she has been actively promoting traditional handlooms. Her sartorial choice from the current and previous budget sessions proves that she is a staunch supporter of handwoven fabrics Tax Slab Budget 2024 Live UpdatesWhile presenting her 1st budget in 2019, Sitharaman had worn a simple pink Mangalgiri saree with a gold border. She had caught the attention by ditching the colonial tradition of bringing ledger papers in a briefcase. She carried the Budget documents in a traditional 'bahi khata'.Budget 2024 Funny Memes LIVE UpdatesSitharaman wore a vibrant yellow-gold silk saree later in 2020, a colour considered sacred that represents prosperity and has great symbolic meaning. On the 2021 Budget Day, the Finance Minister wore a red and off-white silk Pochampally sari with ikat patterns around the pallu and a green border while during the 2022 Budge Day, Sitharaman wore a rust and maroon handloom saree known as Bomkai saree typically made in Sonepur district of Odisha, The Finance Minister posed for the traditional 'briefcase' picture outside her office, along with her team of officials. The Budget for the fiscal beginning April 2024 (FY2024-24) is the Modi government's 12th straight Budget since 2014 (including one interim Budget presented ahead of general elections in 2019).

