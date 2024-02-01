Budget 2024: Poor, Women, Youth And Farmers Are Four Castes For Our Government, Says FM Sitharaman

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Budget 2024: Union Finance Minister Niramala Sitharaman began her Budget 2024 speech by highlighting the inclusive approach of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government. The finance minister said the focus of the government remains on the poor, women, youth, and farmers, and their needs are among its highest priorities 2024 Live UpdatesPresenting the last Union Budget before the Lok Sabha elections in 2024, Nirmala Sitharaman said she expects the people of the country to bless her government with a third term for its stupendous work.\"...Our young country has high aspirations, pride in its present, and hope and confidence for a bright future. We expect that our government based on its stupendous work will be blessed again by the people with a resounding mandate,\" Nirmala Sitharaman said in the opening of her Budget speech Union finance minister said Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union government covered all aspects of inclusivity, and structural reforms, pro-people programmes, and employment opportunities helped the Indian economy get new vigour speaking about the steps taken for the empowerment of women, Nirmala Sitharaman said that steps like criminalising Triple Talaq and allocating one-third of legislative seats for women exemplify the government's commitment to advancing its women's empowerment initiative through legal and political measures.1.4 crore youth trained under Skill India missionOn the government's flagship scheme to boost the skillset of India's youth, Nirmala Sitharaman said the Skill India Mission has successfully trained and enhanced the skills of 1.4 crore young individuals in the nation finance minister added that the vision for 'Viksit Bharat' is that of a prosperous Bharat in harmony with nature, modern infrastructure, and providing opportunities for all citizens and regions.\"Our government will adopt economic policies that foster and sustain growth, facilitate inclusive and sustainable development, improve productivity, create opportunities for all, help them enhance their capabilities and contribute to the generation of resources to power investments and fulfil aspirations...\" Nirmala Sitharaman said in her budget speech.



