Budget 2024: 1 Crore Households To Get Up To 300 Units Of Free Electricity If..., Says Nirmala Sitharaman

"Through rooftop solarisation, 1 crore households will be enabled to obtain up to 300 units of free electricity every month," Nirmala Sitharaman said on Thursday while announcing interim Budget 2024. The expected benefits through "rooftop solarisation" include: "Savings up to Rs. 15,000 - Rs. 18,000 to households from free solar electricity and selling surplus to discoms", she added

