Committee To Be Set Up For Increasing Number Of Medical Colleges: Sitharaman

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "A committee will be set up to consider how to increase the number of medical colleges in the country, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced, one of a series of steps in the health arena.\"Several youths are ambitious to get qualified as doctors, they aim to serve our people through improved medical services. Our government plans to set up more medical colleges by utilizing the existing hospital infrastructure under various departments. A committee for this purpose will be set up to examine the issues and make relevant recommendations,\" she said while presenting the interim budget on Thursday minister said the government will also roll out HPV vaccines for girls in the age group of 9-14 years in a measure against cervical cancer, the second most common cancer among girls and women.\"Our government will encourage vaccination for girls in the age group of 9-14 years for prevention of cervical cancer,\" she said said various existing maternal and child care schemes will be brought under one comprehensive programme for building synergy in implementation minister announced that the government will be upgrading Anganwadi centres under the Saksham Anganwadi scheme and Poshan 2.0 will be expedited for improved nutrition delivery, early childhood care and development newly defined U-Win platform for managing immunization and intensified efforts for Mission Indradhanush will be rolled out expeditiously throughout the country minister also announced that the Centre's flagship health insurance programme Ayushman Bharat will be extended to Asha and Anganwadi workers and helpers.

