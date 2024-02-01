'I Do Not Live There': Mani Shankar Aiyar's Daughter Denies Residing In Delhi House She Was Asked To 'Move Out' From

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar's daughter, Suranya Aiyar, has said that she does not reside in the house from which a residents' welfare association in south Delhi's Jangpura has demanded the father-daughter duo's eviction. \"The relevant Residents' Welfare Association is from a colony where I do not live!\" she said in a video posted on social media platform Facebook.

Taking umbrage at a protest fast by Suranya Aiyar against the consecration ceremony at the Ayodhya Ram temple earlier this month, a residents' welfare association in south Delhi's Jangpura has demanded that the father-daughter be evicted in a video posted on Facebook, stated that she did not live in the colony represented by the RWA and that she did not receive any \"notice\" (letter) from it a letter addressed to the Aiyars, Jangpura Extension Residents' Welfare Association president Kapil Kakkar said the association was approached by residents of the colony over her social media \"stand/rant\" and keeping fast from January 20-23 is the responsibility of an RWA to see that there is cordial relation between all the residents and \"we do not appreciate a resident rant which may disturb the peace in the colony or hurt religious sentiments of the residents,\" read the letter dated January 27 \"pran pratishtha\" (consecration) ceremony of Ram Lalla was held in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the newly built Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22 RWA accused Suranya of \"hate speech\" and requested her to follow the norms of a good citizen. It claimed the colony was inhabited by residents who came to India from Pakistan after partition requested Mani Shankar Aiyar in the letter to \"condemn\" the act of his daughter, saying the RWA will highly appreciate it since it was not in good taste for the colony.\"In case you still think what you have done in protesting against the consecration (ceremony) of Ram Mandir at Ayodhya, we would suggest you to kindly move out to another colony...,\" Kakkar said in the letter said the letter was sent to Mani Shankar Aiyar in her Facebook video said, \"First, the relevant Residents' Welfare Association is from a colony where I do not live! Secondly, I have decided for the moment not to speak to the media as right now.\"She also criticised the media of spreading \"toxicity and confusion\".Suranya in her video posted on YouTube on January 19, said, \"With the forthcoming event in Ayodhya on January 22, the atmosphere here in Delhi...has thickened to a spiritually poisonous and unbreathable concentrate of Hindu chauvinism, malice and bullying.\"She said that she was deeply anguished as an Indian and a Hindu and after thinking hard decided to go on a fast from 20-23 January.\"I am doing this first and foremost as an expression of my love and sorrow to my fellow Muslim citizens of India. I cannot let this moment pass without saying as loud as I can to my Muslim brothers and sisters that I love you and that I condemn and repudiate what is being done in the name of Hinduism and nationalism in Ayodhya,\" she said.

MENAFN01022024007365015876ID1107796100