Hemant Soren Moves SC Challenging ED Arrest In Money Laundering Case, Matter To Be Heard On Friday

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Jharkhand Mukti Morcha chief Hemant Soren has moved the Supreme Court challenging his arrest in a money laundering case. The former Chief Minister was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday night following six hours of questioning. The apex court has agreed to hear the case on Friday.

“No evidence has been by them found yet. They also tried to spoil my image by conducting raids at my Delhi residence. We have to fight a new fight now against those who commit atrocities against the poor, Adivasis, Dalit and the innocent,” Soren said in a video message recorded just before his arrest.A bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said that it will keep the matter for hearing tomorrow. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal told the apex court that Soren would withdraw his plea against arrest from Jharkhand HC READ: 'Hemant Soren would've been washed through BJP's washing machine if...': Congress after ex-Jharkhand CM's arrestThe senior politician resigned as Jharkhand Chief Minister on Wednesday evening following the lengthy ED interrogation. The case pertains to huge amounts of proceeds of crime that were generated by forging official records by showing 'fake sellers' and purchasers in the guise of forged or bogus documents to acquire huge parcels of land having value in crores Transport Minister Champai Soren moved to assume the top role following the arrest. He was also named JMM legislative party leader on Wednesday night and claimed to have the support of 47 MLAs.\"We will continue to work to safeguard the pride of Jharkhand. We have staked claim to form the government in the state. We have the support of 47 MLAs. You have seen how the voice of the Adivasis here has been suppressed over the years,\" he said.(With inputs from agencies)

