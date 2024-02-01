This Interim Budget Is Inclusive And Innovative: PM Narendra Modi

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that the interim budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is inclusive and innovative. This interim budget has the confidence of continuity are major points on

what Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on interim budget

On making India a developed nation by 2047

It will empower all 4 pillars of Viksit Bharat- Yuva, Garib, Mahila and Kisan. This Budget gives the guarantee of making India a developed nation by 2047.\"PM Narendra Modi said,“This budget has a reflection of the young aspirations of a young India. Two important decisions were made within the Budget. For research and innovation, a fund of ₹1 Lakh Crore has been announced.”Budget 2024 LIVE UpdatesOn fiscal deficit\"In this budget, keeping fiscal deficit under control, capital expenditure has been given a historic high of ₹11,11,111 Crore. If we speak the languages of the economists, in a manner this is 'sweet spot'. With this, besides building India's modern infrastructure of the 21st century, innumerable new job opportunities for the youth will be prepared.\"On empowerment of the poor and the middle class\" This Budget stresses on empowerment of the poor and the middle class and creating of new employment opportunities for them. It has been announced to construct 2 crore more houses for the poor. We aim to have 3 crore 'Lakhpati Didis' now. ASHA and Aganwadi workers will also get the benefit of the Ayushman Bharat scheme.\"On income tax remission schemeIncome-tax remission scheme will provide relief to 1 crore people from the middle class. In this budget, important decisions have been taken for the farmers.\"

