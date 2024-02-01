Historic Return: Indian High Commission Honoured To Host Davis Cup Team In Pakistan After 60 Years

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Indian High Commission in Pakistan on Wednesday extended a warm welcome to the national Davis Cup team, marking a historic moment as the squad prepares to compete against its Asian counterparts in Islamabad after a 60-year hiatus.

Led by Geetika Srivastava, the first woman to head the Indian High Commission in Pakistan, the reception was a symbol of goodwill and sportsmanship amidst longstanding diplomatic tensions between the two nations. The occasion holds particular significance as it marks the first time since 1964 that an Indian Davis Cup team has ventured into Pakistan.

In a gesture of hospitality, Srivastava expressed her honour in hosting the Indian team and conveyed her best wishes for their upcoming clash against Pakistan at the Islamabad Sports Complex. She underscored the historic nature of the occasion, emphasizing the significance of renewed sporting ties between the neighboring countries.

"It's an honour to host the national Indian team here. It's a historic occasion that an Indian team is visiting Pakistan after such a long time. All of us here wish the team well for the match against Pakistan,” Srivastava said.

The interaction between High Commission officials and the players highlighted the mutual enthusiasm and camaraderie surrounding the event. Discussions about the game and the importance of the upcoming tie resonated throughout the gathering, reflecting the shared passion for tennis and the spirit of competition.

The impending clash between India and Pakistan in the World Group I tie on February 3–4 carries substantial stakes, as the victor will secure their place in Group I while the losing team faces relegation to Group II. Notably, India boasts an undefeated record against Pakistan in Davis Cup history, adding an extra layer of anticipation to the upcoming encounter.

