Interim Budget 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Dons Blue Saree, Poses With Red Tablet

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday posed with her digital tablet as she headed to Parliament to present the interim budget.

Along with her team, she also posed for a photo outside the Ministry of Finance in the nation's capital before delivering her sixth consecutive budget, matching the record held by former Prime Minister Morarji Desai.

Ahead of tabling the Interim Budget 2024-25, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, wearing a blue saree, showed the 'red' budget book in a photo session along with her ministers.

In light of the impending April–May Lok Sabha elections, Sitharaman will offer an interim budget. The newly elected administration will presumably deliver the whole budget in July.

Expectations are high even though this is an interim budget and there may not be any significant policy changes or announcements.

Income tax bracket changes, an increase in the standard deduction cap, and an expansion of Section 80C and 80D exemptions are what salaried taxpayers are asking for.

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led administration is expected to implement policies that facilitate regulatory procedures, lessen compliance obligations, and increase loan accessibility for Micro, Small, and Medium-Sized Enterprises (MSMEs).