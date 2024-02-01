IND Vs ENG, 2Nd Test: Will Shoaib Bashir Be Included In England's Playing XI? Ben Stokes Pins It On Destiny

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Young England spinner Shoaib Bashir is poised to debut in the second Test of the series against India in Visakhapatnam, starting on Friday, February 2. Initially sidelined in the opening match due to a visa issue that forced him to return home from the UAE, Bashir now stands as a potential replacement for the injured Jack Leach. England skipper Ben Stokes hinted at Bashir's inclusion in the playing XI for the second Test, although he stopped short of confirming the spinner's spot.

"He's ruled out of the second Test," Stokes said, speaking of Leach's injury. "Unfortunately, the knock he took resulted in a hematoma in his leg. It's a big shame for us, a big shame for Jack, obviously after a long time out of the game with his back."

When questioned about the rookie spinner Bashir, Stokes offered a philosophical response, suggesting that if the spinner is destined to play in the match, he will indeed do so.

"If he was to play on this tour, then the great thing he has on his side is, what is there to lose?" Stokes said.

"That is how I will be thinking about it, if he gets the chance to play: just to make sure I can give him the best experience I possibly can. Because you only play your first Test match once. If he does play, then I will be trying to make it as enjoyable and fun for him as I can," Stokes said.

Stokes, vice-captain Ollie Pope, and head coach Brendon McCullum have assessed the Vizag pitch, informing the decision regarding the number of spinners the team may deploy. There is a possibility that the England skipper is inclined to include Bashir in the team, particularly considering reports indicating that the Vizag pitch will provide significant assistance to spinners.

"Myself, Baz [Brendon McCullum] and Popey [vice-captain Ollie Pope] will probably have a longer think about it. We looked at the wicket; I gave it a tap, and a play-around to make it look like I knew what I was doing. Bash is in the squad, we haven't brought him here to have an experience. If we feel we want to turn to him, we will," Stokes concluded.

