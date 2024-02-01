Fighter Box Office Collection Day 7: Film Grosses Rs 140.35 Crore

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) On its seventh day since its release on January 25, Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's film made approximately Rs 6.35 crore nett in India on Wednesday.

Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone's film grosses Rs 140.35 crore in India



On Wednesday, the film's overall occupancy rate was 11.89 percent.

'Fighter' grossed Rs 140.35 crore nett in India within its first week.

The film had a strong debut and earned Rs 118.5 crore in its first weekend.

The film was released one day before Republic Day 2024 and has earned mixed to positive feedback from fans and critics.

The film 'Fighter' is directed by Siddharth Anand and stars Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, and Akshay Oberoi.