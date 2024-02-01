SHOCKING! Bigg Boss 17 Star Isha Malviya Says Mics Were Installed Inside Bathrooms; Read Details

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Bigg Boss 17, Salman Khan's most recent season, has ended on a high note for all of its participants. From the winner, Munawar Faruqui, to contestants such as Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel, the event thrust them into the spotlight, giving them notoriety and celebrity. The season was notable for its fierce confrontations and the romantic turmoil among the housemates.



Following the show's end, competitors actively participate in interviews, providing insights into their experiences. In a recent interview with Bharti Singh and her spouse Haarsh Limbachiyaa, the Udaariyan actress revealed some behind-the-scenes details about her experience in the Big Brother house.



Also Read:

Bigg Boss 11 contestant files FIR against friend for allegedly raping her in Delhi; read report







Isha revealed some surprising insights about life inside the Bigg Boss 17 house, including the fact that even the restrooms are outfitted with microphones to record audio if competitors participate in talks. Even though they do not wear microphones, their voices can be captured. During Weekend Ka Vaar, the Udaariyaan actress also discussed her reprimands from Salman Khan and Karan Johar.

The actress went on to discuss how Salman Khan's reprimand affected her emotionally, confessing that it caused her to cry in the bathroom and regretting not crying on camera for compassion. Recounting Karan Johar's criticism for appreciating Munawar Faruqui's personal confessions, she acknowledged the impact but took it constructively, emphasising her willingness to participate in conversations. In reaction to Ayesha Khan's statement regarding the show winner, Isha informed Vicky Jain and Samarth Jurel.

Also Read:

Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday to play leads in 'Cocktail 2'?







Isha Malviya's Bigg Boss 17 experience was a roller coaster of emotions. Initially entering the house alongside her ex-boyfriend Abhishek Kumar, the dynamic changed when her new partner, Samarth Jurel, entered as a wildcard competitor. Surprising everyone, she initially denied her relationship with Samarth but eventually admitted it. Her recurrent confrontations with Abhishek Kumar dominated the season's headlines.