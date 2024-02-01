Kerala: 'Govt Is The First Accused In Vandiperiyar Case...' Opposition Walks Out Of Assembly

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thiruvananthapuram: The Opposition in the Kerala Assembly presented an emergency motion today calling for a pause to the house proceedings so that the case of the accused's acquittal in the case of the 6-year-old girl who was raped and killed

in Vandiperiyar could be discussed. The opposition said that the accused, who was associated with the CPM, escaped due to the failure of the

police and the

prosecution. Congress legislator Sunny Joseph brought up the urgent motion notice.



Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that there is no further explanation on the matter under consideration by the court. Kerala Police is a model for police in other states. The verdict of acquitting the accused should not happen. The government is taking the court verdict seriously. The department is checking whether there was any lapse in the investigation of the case. The Chief Minister said that there would be no compromise on the part of the government.

Based on the chief minister's explanation, permission was denied for the urgent motion. The opposition leader alleged that there had been an attempt to save the accused from the day the incident took place, and the accused was also involved in trying to avoid the autopsy of the child. Despite knowing the accused, the police deliberately destroyed the evidence.

"The girl's father and grandfather were attacked. The assailants ran to the CPM party office. Today's Communist Party is waiting to protect the accused. What happened to the cases of Attappadi Madhu and Walayar?," the Opposition asked.



He said, "The party members will protect him no matter how heinous things are done. The first accused in this case is the government. What is needed is a re-investigation and not an appeal."

The Opposition walked out of the House in protest at the denial of permission for the urgent motion.



The Kattappana Fast Track Special Court acquitted accused Arjun in the rape and murder of a six-year-old girl in Vandiperiyar of Idukki. The court acquitted the accused by stating that the prosecution could not prove the murder and rape. Justice V Manju delivered the verdict after two years of filing the chargesheet. The chilling crime took place on June 30, 2021 when a six-year-old girl was raped and strangled to death in Vandiperiyar's Churakkulam estate.