Kerala: Sabarimala Airport Project Gets Site Clearance From Central Govt; Says CM Pinarayi Vijayan

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Pathanamthitta: The Sabarimala airport project has received site clearance and defense clearance from the central government. Currently, the application for security clearance is being reviewed by the Ministry of Home Affairs. Additionally, an environmental impact study report has been completed. The Chief Minister has stated that efforts are underway to submit the report to the Union Ministry of Forests, Environment, and Climate Change for approval.

A seven-member expert committee was appointed to study the final Social Impact Assessment study report prepared by the Center for Management Development has submitted its recommendation. The steps have been taken to acquire around 2,570 acres of land for the construction of the airport based on the committee's recommendations.



The steps are being taken to form a Special Purpose Vehicle for Sabarimala Airport and select an agency to prepare the Detailed Project Report. The government has issued an order to acquire a total of 1,039.876 hectares (2,570 acres) of land in Erumeli and Manimala villages within Kanjirappally taluk to construct and develop the airport. This acquisition encompasses 2,263.18 acres of land within the Cheruvally Estate, which is presently owned by the Ayana Charitable Trust under K.P. Yohannan's Believers' Church, along with an additional 307 acres of land outside the estate.

Meridian Surveys and Mapping, a company based in Kochi, has been tasked with mapping the project area and demarcating the boundaries. The work is being carried out under the supervision of the project consultant, Louis Berger Consulting Pvt. Ltd. They are expected to complete the task within a two-month timeframe.