               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Jackie Shroff Turns 67: 7 Best Movies Of The Actor


2/1/2024 4:01:00 AM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Wishing the charismatic and versatile actor, Jackie Shroff, a joyous 67th birthday! With a career spanning decades, his magnetic presence and stellar performances continue to captivate audiences. Here's are 7 best movies of the actor



Wishing the charismatic and versatile actor, Jackie Shroff, a joyous 67th birthday! Here are 7 best movies of the actor



This film marked Jackie Shroff's debut and was directed by Subhash Ghai. It also starred Meenakshi Seshadri and is remembered for its popular songs



Directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, 'Parinda' is a crime drama in which Jackie Shroff played a key role alongside Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit. The film received critical acclaim



Directed by Subhash Ghai, this action-packed film featured an ensemble cast, including Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, and Dimple Kapadia



Directed by Subhash Ghai, 'Saudagar' is a drama film that starred Jackie Shroff and Dilip Kumar in lead roles. The movie was well-received



In this action thriller directed by Subhash Ghai, Jackie Shroff starred alongside Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit. The film was a major success



Although Aamir Khan and Urmila Matondkar were the lead actors in this romantic drama, Jackie Shroff played a significant supporting role



Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, this adaptation of the classic novel featured Jackie Shroff in the role of Chunnilal. The film starred Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Aishwarya

MENAFN01022024007385015968ID1107796053

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search