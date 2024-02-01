Jackie Shroff Turns 67: 7 Best Movies Of The Actor

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Wishing the charismatic and versatile actor, Jackie Shroff, a joyous 67th birthday! With a career spanning decades, his magnetic presence and stellar performances continue to captivate audiences. Here's are 7 best movies of the actor

Wishing the charismatic and versatile actor, Jackie Shroff, a joyous 67th birthday! Here are 7 best movies of the actor

This film marked Jackie Shroff's debut and was directed by Subhash Ghai. It also starred Meenakshi Seshadri and is remembered for its popular songs

Directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, 'Parinda' is a crime drama in which Jackie Shroff played a key role alongside Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit. The film received critical acclaim

Directed by Subhash Ghai, this action-packed film featured an ensemble cast, including Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, and Dimple Kapadia

Directed by Subhash Ghai, 'Saudagar' is a drama film that starred Jackie Shroff and Dilip Kumar in lead roles. The movie was well-received

In this action thriller directed by Subhash Ghai, Jackie Shroff starred alongside Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit. The film was a major success

Although Aamir Khan and Urmila Matondkar were the lead actors in this romantic drama, Jackie Shroff played a significant supporting role

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, this adaptation of the classic novel featured Jackie Shroff in the role of Chunnilal. The film starred Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Aishwarya