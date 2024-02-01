Chiranjeevi hits gym at 68; check his intense body transformation

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Chiranjeevi is now undergoing a major physique alteration for his 156th film, 'Vishwambhara'. The actor has shared details about his rigorous workout programme on social media.

Chiranjeevi's next film after 'Bhola Shankar' is 'Vishwambhara'. The film, directed by Vassishta, would be Chiranjeevi's 156th production.

Prior to that, the megastar published a training video on X. The production of 'Vishwambhara' began in November 2023.

Chiranjeevi is presently filming for his upcoming flick. The fantasy film, titled 'Vishwambhara', will be released in cinemas in January 2025.

Taking to X, the megastar posted a video of himself working out hard at a gym. He captioned the photo, "Gearing up." And ready to go (sic).

Chiranjeevi will reportedly portray the film's lead, a guy named Dorababu. Mallidi Vasshista will direct 'Vishwambhara', while MM Keeravani will compose the soundtrack.

It is believed to have a budget of Rs 150-200 crore. The rest of the film's cast and crew are yet to be announced.

Chiranjeevi recently appeared in filmmaker Meher Ramesh's 'Bholaa Shankar', a Telugu version of the Tamil film 'Vedalam'.

He will begin filming for 'Vishwambhara' soon, which will be directed by Vasshista Mallidi. The film is expected to be released in cinemas in Sankranti 2025.

Vishwambhara is produced by UV Creations.

On the other side, on January 25, the Government of India honoured Megastar Chiranjeevi the Padma Vibhushan for his contributions to Indian film.