February: 7 Popular Korean Drama To Watch On Netflix

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Here are some recommendations for popular Korean dramas showing on Netflix.



Here are seven Korean dramas that were popular.

A romantic comedy that follows a South Korean heiress who accidentally lands in North Korea and develops a heartwarming connection with a military officer.

This coming-of-age drama follows a determined young man who opens a restaurant in Itaewon to seek revenge on a powerful conglomerate and fulfill his dreams.

It is a heartwarming Korean drama that follows five doctors' enduring friendship formed during medical school, navigating life, love, and challenges in the hospital.

A Korean-Italian mafia lawyer flees to South Korea and teams up with a quirky lawyer to take on corrupt conglomerates using unconventional methods.

It is a historical horror drama set in the Joseon era, where a mysterious plague transforms people into zombies.

It is a poignant drama about three brothers and a woman in their lives, dealing with the struggles and challenges of adulthood.

It is a romantic drama that revolves around young entrepreneurs in the South Korean startup world, exploring love, dreams, and challenges.