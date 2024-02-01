Karnataka Budget 2024: BBMP Seek Rs 500 Crore To Build State-Of-The-Art Medical College In Bengaluru

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is set to allocate a whopping 500 crores in the state budget for the establishment of a state-of-the-art medical college in the Govindarajanagar assembly constituency. This marks a significant milestone for the local administrative body, as it ventures into the realm of medical education for the first time in its history.

Unlike before, where BBMP mainly focused on basic healthcare, the new budget for 2024-25 is all about having its very own medical college. They have proposed to turn the existing BBMP hospital in Govindarajnagar's MC layout into a super-advanced medical institution.

This new medical college aims to make medical education more accessible, especially for kids who lack resources. The corporation is asking for a hefty 500 crore grant to build this medical college, showing how serious they are about giving quality medical education to those who cannot afford it easily.

According to medical regulations, a certified medical college must boast a bed capacity of 500. The existing MC layout BBMP hospital, with its 300 beds, is set to undergo a transformative upgrade to meet the specified requirements. The corporation envisions a high-tech medical college that not only fulfils regulatory criteria but also serves as a beacon of advanced healthcare infrastructure.

The proposal to the government lays out the plan of turning the current hospital into a full-fledged medical college. This move is all about meeting the growing need for medical education in the area. If the budget gets approved, they're hoping to have the medical college up and running by next year.

This ambitious endeavour signifies a paradigm shift for BBMP, which, until now, focused on managing schools and colleges under its jurisdiction. The move towards establishing a medical college demonstrates a progressive approach towards comprehensive healthcare and education provision.