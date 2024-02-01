PM Modi Lauds Inclusive, Innovative Interim Budget 2024, Foresees Developed India By 2047 (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (February 1) commended the Interim Budget 2024, presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in his address to the nation. PM Modi characterized the budget as inclusive and innovative, expressing confidence in its continuity.

He emphasized its potential to empower the four pillars of Viksit Bharat, which include the youth, the impoverished, women, and farmers. PM Modi remarked that the budget guarantees the transformation of India into a developed nation by the year 2047.

Highlighting the youth-centric aspects of the Union Interim Budget 2024-25, PM Modi stated, "This budget has a reflection of the young aspirations of a young India."

He underscored two crucial decisions within the budget, noting the allocation of a Rs 1 Lakh Crore fund for research and innovation. The emphasis on nurturing research and innovation aligns with the government's commitment to fostering advancements and addressing the aspirations of the burgeoning youth population.

PM Modi's address reflects the government's optimistic outlook towards the transformative potential of the budget in shaping the future trajectory of the nation. The focus on key pillars such as youth, poverty alleviation, women empowerment, and agricultural development aligns with the government's broader agenda for comprehensive and sustainable growth.

