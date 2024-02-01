IND Vs ENG, 2Nd Test: James Anderson Returns, Shoaib Bashir Included In England's Playing XI For Vizag Clash

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The England cricket team on Thursday announced their lineup for the second Test match against India, set to kick off in Vizag on Friday.

The team adjustments come in the wake of Jack Leach's sidelining due to a knee injury. In his absence, Shoaib Bashir is slated to step into the squad, bringing his skills to the fore. Moreover, the experienced James Anderson is making a return to bolster the team, taking over the spot previously held by Mark Wood.

This reshuffling underscores England's resilience and adaptability, as they strive to maintain their competitive edge despite injury setbacks. The upcoming match promises to be a test of mettle for both sides, with England eager to deliver a strong performance against the formidable Indian team.

England are currently leading the five-match Test series 1-0 having won the first Test in Hyderabad by 28 runs.

England Men's XI

1. Zak Crawley

2. Ben Duckett

3. Ollie Pope

4. Joe Root

5. Jonny Bairstow

6. Ben Stokes (C)

7. Ben Foakes

8. Rehan Ahmed

9. Tom Hartley

10. Shoaib Bashir

11. James Anderson