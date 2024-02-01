Gajar Ka Halwa Recipe: 7 Easy Ways To Make Carrot Halwa

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Here's a simplified, point-wise version of the steps to make Gajar ka Halwa.

Here's a simplified, point-wise version of the steps to make Gajar ka Halwa.

Peel and finely grate 500 grams of carrots.

In a heavy-bottomed pan, combine grated carrots with milk. Cook on medium heat until carrots are soft and milk is mostly absorbed (about 20-25 minutes).

Introduce 1 cup of sugar to the cooked carrots. Stir well and cook until the sugar dissolves and the mixture thickens.

Add 3-4 tablespoons of ghee for richness. Incorporate 1/2 teaspoon of cardamom powder for flavor.

In a separate pan, roast a handful of chopped almonds and cashews in ghee until golden.

Add raisins and roasted nuts to the carrot mixture.



Include 1/2 cup of grated khoya for extra richness if desired.

Continue cooking on low heat until the halwa thickens and starts leaving the sides of the pan.

Garnish with the remaining roasted nuts and serve warm.