Budget 2024: Suniel Shetty’S Reaction To Tomato Prices Hike

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the interim budget for 2024-25 on February 1 at 11 am. Meanwhile, actor Suniel Shetty was candid enough to express how he was dealing with the rising prices of tomatoes.



Amidst this, it's important to remember when growing inflation, namely tomato price hikes, prompted several celebs, like Suniel Shetty, to speak out.



The actor was open about how he was dealing with the increased price of tomatoes. Addressing the inflation and tomato prices hike, Suniel Shetty said in an interview with Aaj Tak

He said,“We believe in eating fresh produce, so my wife Mana only buys vegetables for a day or two. The price of tomatoes has skyrocketed and it has affected us as well.”



He even showed the gap in the cost of tomatoes in marketplaces and applications.

“If you look at the prices on these apps, you will be shocked, they're much cheaper than getting tomatoes from markets."

"I order from apps because they sell fresh produce. They even tell you where the vegetables were grown and how farmers benefit.”

The actor noted that he has always bargained as a hotelier and that inflation impacts food quality, therefore he must compromise on flavour.

