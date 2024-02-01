Govt To Form Committee To Address Fast Population Growth: Sitharaman

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 1 (IANS) Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said that the government will form a high-powered committee for an extensive consideration of the challenges arising from fast population growth and demographic changes.

She said that the committee will be mandated to make recommendations for addressing these challenges comprehensively in relation to the goal of 'Viksit Bharat'.

She said that the 75th year of India's republic should be 'Kartavya Kaal' to realise the vision of 'Viksit Bharat'.

“We commit ourselves to national development, with new inspirations, new consciousness, new resolutions, as the country opens up immense possibilities and opportunities. It is indeed our Kartavya Kaal,” she said while tabling the Interim Budget in Lok Sabha.

Stressing that many reforms are needed in the states for realising the vision of 'Viksit Bharat', the Finance Minister announced that seventy-five thousand crore rupees as fifty-year interest free loan to support the state governments.

She said that the government is prepared to assist the states in faster development of aspirational districts and blocks through the 'Aspirational Districts Programme'.

She said that the government will pay utmost attention and focus on the development of the East to make the eastern region and its people a powerful driver of India's growth.

“In the full budget in July, our government will present a detailed roadmap for our pursuit of 'Viksit Bharat',” she said.

She added that the government stands committed to strengthen the economy with high growth and to create conditions for people to realise their aspirations.

