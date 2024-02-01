Tom Hiddleston, Zawe Ashton Make Red Carpet Debut At Tonys

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Loki has found love.

Marvel action star Tom Hiddleston made his red carpet debut with girlfriend Zawe Ashton at the 2021 Tony Awards in New York City on Sunday.

The 37-year-old English actress smiled in a stunning red gown and leaned affectionately toward Hiddleston, 40, as they posed for photos at the star-studded event at the Winter Garden Theatre.

They even put their love on full display, as they wrapped their arms around each while walking the carpet with fellow thespian Charlie Cox.

The“Loki” actor - who was nominated for Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Play for his role in“Betrayal” - looked spiffy in an all-blue suit and matching bow tie.

The couple were later seen wearing facemasks to protect against COVID-19 as they posed for a pic indoors.

They posed for a solo photo inside the venue.

Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro

Hiddleston and“The Handmaid's Tale” actress have kept their private life on the down-low, first appearing to confirm their relationship earlier this month when they were spotted showing PDA while enjoying a romantic vacation in Ibiza together.

They were first linked as a couple in 2019 while starring alongside each other in the West End production of“Betrayal” where they played each other's love interests.

Last year, the pair were rumored to have moved in together in Atlanta, according to The Daily Mail.

Hiddleston previously dated Taylor Swift for about three months, calling things off in September 2016. Meanwhile, Swift is rumored to be engaged to Joe Alwyn.