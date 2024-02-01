Corrosive substance attack injures 9, including children, police officers in London

(MENAFN) Late Wednesday, nine individuals, comprising two children and three police officers, sustained injuries after a suspected individual reportedly hurled a "corrosive substance" in the British capital, according to what was mentioned in statements from the police.



The "horrific incident" occurred around 7:25 PM on Lessar Avenue in Clapham, which prompted a swift response from the Metropolitan Police.



"While tests are ongoing to determine what the substance is, at this stage we believe it to be a corrosive substance," it further mentioned.



The statement pointed out that an investigation has been initiated into the incident, which resulted in a woman and her two young children, as well as three other adults and three officers, being transported to the hospital for immediate treatment.



"A man was seen fleeing the scene. We are drawing on resources from across the Met to apprehend this individual and work is ongoing to determine what has led to this awful incident," it pointed out.



As of now, no arrests have been made in connection with the incident.

