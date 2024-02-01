Chiefs of social media platforms testify before Congress on child safety concerns

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, the chief executives of Meta, X, TikTok, Snap, and Discord appeared before Congress to address concerns raised by US senators regarding the potential harm their platforms may be causing to children.



The hearing, titled "Big Tech and the Online Child Sexual Exploitation Crisis," was convened amid mounting pressure on Congress to address the proliferation of child sexual abuse content online.



On Wednesday, the committee's Democratic chairman, Dick Durbin, emphasized that the hearing would build upon the committee's ongoing efforts to address the "plague of online child sexual exploitation."



Mr. Durbin and Republican senator Lindsey Graham issued subpoenas to X chief executive Linda Yaccarino, Snap's Evan Spiegel, Discord's Jason Citron, Meta's Mark Zuckerberg, and TikTok's Shou Zi Chew.



In his prepared testimony, Mr. Zuckerberg committed to collaborating with Congress to enhance the safety of his company's platforms for teenagers. Meta has long been under scrutiny and criticism for its child-safety measures.



“Mr Zuckerberg, you and the companies before us, I know you don't mean it to be so, but you have blood on your hands,” Mr Graham declared.



“You have a product that's killing people.”



Mr Chew noted: "As a father of three young children myself I know that the issues that we're discussing today are horrific and the nightmare of every parent.



"I intend to invest more than $2 billion in trust and safety. This year alone, we have 40,000 safety professionals working on this topic."

