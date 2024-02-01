Dairy farmers in Gaza face challenges in providing fresh milk as cows suffer from hunger

(MENAFN) Palestinian farmers in Gaza are facing challenges in providing fresh milk to the population as their cows suffer from hunger due to food shortages and as Israeli air strikes kill livestock.



The scarcity of fresh milk has become prominent among the 2.3 million Palestinians in Gaza following nearly four months of conflict, which has uprooted farmers and disrupted the distribution of food assistance to the region.



"People come to ask for milk for their children, but I can't give them any because the cows don't produce enough," Rafiq Al Dahdouh, a Gaza farmer, expressed.



Prior to the onset of the conflict, Mr. Al Dahdouh possessed a herd of 50 cows, which he maintained on a farm located in the eastern region of Gaza. He utilized these cows for the production and sale of milk. However, Israel's bombardment, followed by a ground invasion, devastated his livelihood and compelled him to evacuate.



According to his account to a UAE-based news agency, 35 of his cows perished due to Israeli shelling before he was compelled to relocate southward with the remaining 15 cows.



"Some animals [collapsed from hunger and rotted] where they fell. Those that miraculously survived then endured shelling by tanks," he stated.



Similar to numerous Gazans displaced by the conflict, Mr. Al Dahdouh has sought refuge in Rafah, situated near the Egyptian border. However, his remaining herd has been severely impacted by a shortage of animal feed.



As a result, he has been compelled to feed his animals corn stover or hay, which are the only accessible sources of sustenance available to him.

