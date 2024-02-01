Eminem's Daughter Hailie Mathers Resembles Dad On Tiktok

(MENAFN- Straits Research) [ad_1]

Like father, like daughter.

Hailie Mathers posted a new TikTok video of herself showing a before-and-after of her beauty transformation, but all fans could talk about in the comments section was how closely she resembles her father, Eminem.

“Holy hell she looked just like her dad in the beginning,” one person wrote, referring to Hailie's makeup-free look.

“em really said copy – paste,” joked another.

A third fan commented,“When Eminem's daughter looks like Eminem's daughter.”

The video, set to rapper Baby Keem's track“Vent,” began with a fresh-faced Hailie wearing a tie-dye shirt. She then switched into a cute blazer with a full face of makeup.

Hailie captioned the post,“weekend vibes 💋 #MakeupInspo #weekendvibes #fridaynight #transformation.”

Hailie, 25, has become a bit of a fashion and makeup influencer to her 2.2 million Instagram followers. She frequently posts her outfits and asks fans to weigh in on looks that can be styled different ways. Hailie also shows off her fit figure - a result of her strenuous workouts - in bikinis .

Hailie Mathers is the spitting image of her father, Eminem.

Tiktok; Reuters

Her biggest fan is likely longtime boyfriend Evan McClintock , whom she rarely features on Instagram.

Hailie and McClintock, 25, are high school sweethearts who began dating in 2016. They both attended Michigan State University.

She previously told the Daily Mail that her Grammy-winning father, born Marshall Mathers, is supportive of her relationship with McClintock.

“Of course, we are very close,” she said of the“Stan” rapper, 48.

A source also told the outlet that her family has accepted McClintock.

“Hailie's family have welcomed Evan, they are a fantastic young couple who love cozy nights in rather than hard partying,” the insider shared.