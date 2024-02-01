HUTCHMED To Announce 2023 Final Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HONG KONG and SHANGHAI, China and FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HUTCHMED (China) Limited (“HUTCHMED”) (Nasdaq/AIM: HCM; SEHK:13) will be announcing its final results for the year ended December 31, 2023 on Wednesday, February 28, 2024 at 6:30 am Eastern Standard Time (EST) / 11:30 am Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) / 7:30 pm Hong Kong Time (HKT).
Analysts and investors are invited to join a conference call and audio webcast presentation with Q&A, conducted by HUTCHMED management.
The English conference call and audio webcast will take place at 7:30 am EST / 12:30 pm GMT / 8:30 pm HKT on Wednesday, February 28, 2024. In addition to the usual English webcast, there will also be a Chinese (Putonghua) webcast at 7:30 pm EST / 12:30 am GMT / 8:30 am HKT on Thursday, February 29, 2024. Both webcasts will be available live via the company website at . The presentation will be available for downloading before the conference call begins. Details of the conference call dial-in will be provided in the financial results announcement and on the company website. A replay will also be available on the website shortly after the event.
About HUTCHMED
HUTCHMED (Nasdaq/AIM:HCM; HKEX:13) is an innovative, commercial-stage, biopharmaceutical company. It is committed to the discovery and global development and commercialization of targeted therapies and immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and immunological diseases. It has approximately 5,000 personnel across all its companies, at the center of which is a team of about 1,800 in oncology/immunology. Since inception it has focused on bringing cancer drug candidates from in-house discovery to patients around the world, with its first three medicines marketed in China, the first of which is also marketed in the U.S. For more information, please visit: or follow us on LinkedIn .
