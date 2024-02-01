India welcomes over 60 diplomates on tour of temple in UAE

(MENAFN) Indian Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates, Sunjay Sudhir, welcomed over 60 diplomats from 42 countries on an exclusive tour of the new Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi. Constructed by the BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha, the temple, once completed, will stand as the first traditional Hindu stone temple in the Middle East. The temple complex, built on 13 acres of land at a cost of approximately USD84 million, encompasses prayer halls, exhibitions, learning areas, children's sports zones, thematic gardens, food courts, and a gift shop. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the complex on February 14.



The foreign diplomats, including representatives from Canada, the European Union, Israel, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, and the United States, among others, were captivated by the temple's unique architecture, intricate motifs, and its underlying message of unity, peace, and harmony. Swami Brahmaviharidas, the head of the project, provided insights into the temple's historical significance, construction process, and global impact, emphasizing its role as a catalyst for interfaith and intercultural harmony.



The invitation extended to Prime Minister Modi for the inauguration highlighted the Abu Dhabi temple's broader significance for global harmony. The temple project aligns with Modi's vision for India's spiritual leadership on the global stage, reflecting a commitment to fostering unity, peace, and understanding among diverse communities. The diplomats' exploration of the magnificent Hindu temple serves as a testament to the temple's potential as a symbol of shared cultural heritage and an embodiment of India's cultural and spiritual richness on an international scale.







