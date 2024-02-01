IMF raises Russia`s 2024 GDP development forecast

(MENAFN) In its latest World Economic Outlook update, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has substantially increased its growth forecast for the Russian economy in 2024. The Washington-based institution now anticipates Russia's GDP to grow by 2.6 percent this year, marking a notable surge from its previous October projection of 1.1 percent growth. The IMF also adjusted its forecast for 2025, with a 0.1 percentage point increase to 1.1 percent.



The upward revision in Russia's economic outlook is attributed to the carryover effect from stronger-than-expected growth in 2023, fueled by elevated military spending and robust private consumption supported by wage growth in a tight labor market, according to the IMF.



Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas, the IMF's chief economist, highlighted the unexpected resilience and positive performance of the Russian economy.



Russia's Ministry of Economy had previously estimated a 2.3 percent GDP expansion for 2024 after witnessing a 3.5 percent growth in the preceding year. The central bank of Russia, led by Elvira Nabiullina, projected a growth range of 0.5-1.5 percent for 2024, emphasizing the need for timely decisions to address excess demand and inflation concerns.



The IMF's optimistic outlook underscores Russia's economic resilience and its ability to surpass expectations, providing valuable insights into the country's economic trajectory. As Russia continues to navigate complex geopolitical dynamics and economic challenges, global observers will closely monitor its economic performance in the coming year.





