UK investment minister advices attentiveness on confiscating Russian assets

(MENAFN) In a recent interview with Reuters, Britain's investment minister, Dominic Johnson, underscored the importance of strictly adhering to international law when considering any move to confiscate frozen Russian assets. This statement comes in the wake of the European Union Council's reported agreement, allowing the transfer of income generated by Russia's frozen central bank reserves to Kiev. The G7 is set to discuss the legality of such actions in a meeting scheduled for February.



During his visit to Washington, Johnson expressed caution, stating that meticulous attention must be paid to the details of any potential asset seizures to ensure legal soundness. He emphasized the United Kingdom's commitment to maintaining its reputation as a "safe and stable" investment destination, highlighting the need to reassure the global community that London is steadfastly upholding the rule of law and property rights.



Since the initiation of Moscow's military operation in Ukraine, the European Union, the United States, and their allies collectively froze approximately USD300 billion of Russian central bank assets. The ongoing discussions within the G7 nations about seizing and redirecting these assets to Kiev underscore the complexities and legal considerations surrounding such a consequential decision. Observers will closely monitor developments in the international response to Russia's actions in Ukraine and the subsequent economic measures taken by Western nations.







