Judge dismisses Musk`s USD56 billion pay bundle

(MENAFN) In a significant legal development, a Delaware judge has invalidated Elon Musk's extraordinary USD56 billion Tesla pay package, deeming that the company's board of directors failed to substantiate the justification for awarding such exorbitant compensation to the billionaire CEO.



Musk's response to the ruling included the public consideration of a potential move to Texas.



The 2018 pay deal, which marked the highest in United States corporate history, catapulted Musk to the position of the richest person in the world, boasting an estimated fortune of up to USD220 billion by the end of last year. The compensation structure granted Musk stock options contingent on Tesla achieving specific performance targets.



The legal challenge to this pay package was initiated by Tesla investor Richard Tornetta, who owned a modest nine shares in the electric automaker at the time. Tornetta contended that Musk had misled shareholders by downplaying the ease of reaching the specified performance targets. The case went to trial in November, and Chancery Court Chancellor Kathaleen McCormick ruled in favor of Tornetta on Tuesday.



In her 200-page judgment, McCormick underscored Musk's "enormous influence over Tesla" and argued that he effectively convinced shareholders of the necessity of such a lucrative pay deal. Despite Musk recusing himself from board meetings related to the compensation package, McCormick contended that five out of the six directors who voted on it were either "beholden to Musk or had compromising conflicts."



The judge criticized the board for not scrutinizing the fundamental question of whether the massive pay plan was essential for Tesla to retain Musk and achieve its objectives. McCormick stated, "Swept up by the rhetoric of 'all upside,' or perhaps starry-eyed by Musk's superstar appeal, the board never asked the USD55.8 billion question: Was the plan even necessary for Tesla to retain Musk and achieve its goals?"



As this legal decision reverberates in financial and corporate circles, it raises questions about executive compensation practices and the role of boards in scrutinizing such colossal pay packages. Musk's potential relocation to Texas adds an intriguing dimension to the aftermath of this ruling.



