IT Market In Saudi Arabia To Record USD 5.44 Billion Growth Between 2022-2027, Market Share, Trends, Drivers, And Opportunity Assessment - Technavio

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The IT market in Saudi Arabia size is estimated to grow by USD 5.44 billion from 2022

to 2027 at a CAGR of 7.48% according to Technavio.

The Saudi Arabian IT market is experiencing significant growth driven by the booming e-commerce sector and government initiatives such as the National Transformation Program (NTP) and Vision 2030, aiming to diversify the economy and create new job opportunities.

"The adoption of e-governance is a prominent trend, with Saudi Arabia ranked 9th in the UN E-Government Development Index in 2020. Vision 2030 supports the expansion of online services and the use of cloud applications and data-sharing platforms, indicating a shift towards digitalization across various sectors," says

a senior analyst of Technavio.

Drivers,

& Challenges have an impact on

dynamics and can impact businesses.

Find some insights from a free sample report!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled IT Market in Saudi Arabia 2023-2027

Continue Reading

IT Market In Saudi Arabia Insights -



Vendors : 15+, Including Accenture Plc, Al Moammar Information Systems Co., Alphabet Inc., Amazon Inc., AT and T Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Comprehensive Technology Co., DataFlow Group, Easy World Automation LLC, Ejada Systems Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., IQVIA Holdings Inc., Microsoft Corp., NEC Corp., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., among others

Coverage:

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments:

Component (Hardware, Services, and Software), End-user (Government, Telecommunication, BFSI, Oil and gas, and Others), and Geography (Middle East and Africa)

To understand more about the IT Market In Saudi Arabia,

request a Free sample report

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors.

The absence of legal frameworks hindering the growth of the IT market

hampers growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this IT Market In Saudi Arabia report?



CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the IT Market In Saudi Arabia between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the IT Market In Saudi Arabia size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the IT

industry across Saudi Arabia

A thorough analysis of the

competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of IT Market In Saudi Arabia vendors

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Applications include:

The IT market in Saudi Arabia is witnessing significant growth, driven by digital transformation initiatives across various sectors. Key components include cloud computing, cybersecurity, data centers, IoT, AI, and big data analytics. The telecom sector plays a pivotal role, alongside advancements in mobile technology and e-commerce. The market also sees notable activity in digital payments, IT services like SaaS and ERP, and emerging technologies like blockchain. IT education and training, regulations, investments, and support for startups underscore the country's commitment to IT development and innovation.

Related Reports:

The Oman - Information Technology (IT) Market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.91% between 2023 and 2028. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 3.20 billion.

The Saudi Arabia healthcare IT market size is estimated to grow by USD 1,603.18 million at a CAGR of 9.06% between 2022 and 2027.

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Component

Market Segmentation by

End-user

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers,

Challenges, &

Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus

on emerging

trends and provide

actionable insights to help businesses identify opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their

positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable

insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing

scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website:

SOURCE Technavio