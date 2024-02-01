PMK General Body Meeting To Decide On Alliance For 2024 General Elections

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Feb 1 (IANS) Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), the political arm of the powerful Vanniyar community in Tamil Nadu, is likely to take a call on its alliance partners for the 2024 general elections later in the day on Thursday.

The party General Body Meeting to be held today is likely to take the decision on the political alliance.

There were rumours that the PMK had already finalised its seat sharing talks with the AIADMK but the PMK founder leader, Dr S Ramadoss categorically denied any such alliance.

The speculation that the PMK, AIADMK alliance was finalised had come after regular meetings between AIADMK Deputy Secretary KP Munusamy and PMK former president, GK Mani were reported.

However, both the leaders denied that their meetings were for finalising electoral alliances and stressed that their meetings were strictly personal.

While the PMK founder leader, Dr. Ramadoss is looking for an alliance with the AIADMK , his son and PMK state President, Dr Anbumani Ramadoss is eyeing a BJP alliance and thereby an entry into the Union Cabinet.

It may be noted that Anbumani Ramadoss was a former Union Minister for Health in the Vajpayee Government. If an alliance between the PMK and AIADMK is formed, it can lead to a tough electoral battle in minimum 10 seats in the state.

